WEIR, Miss. (WCBI)- Fun in the sun were on the agenda for Weir Day today.

The town of Weir held the first annual Weir Day Saturday. The day is a way for the community to come together and enjoy themselves.

“A lot of socializing and coming together because that was a thing one of the ladies from the church was talking about that she liked the fact that we were all sitting together and mingling and talking. It wasn’t based on what church you go to, it wasn’t based on what you look like, what gender, what race, anything it was just everybody was out having a good time laughing and joking,” said Mayor Shuni Coffey.

Mayor Coffey has had this day in mind since starting her race for mayor. She saw that her town has been facing problems and is trying to help the community.

“There has been a divide. People don’t wanna talk about it but you can tell there is a little bit of a divide and it’s time for everybody to come back together because this town used to be, when we had hospital here we had football games and sports going, on everybody came in they enjoyed they socialized they work together,” said Coffey.

Her goal is to bring everyone back together and bring back a sense of camaraderie.

“Just bringing it back together to keep it from completely dying out because if you look around to see that you know as you come in that is a little quiet it’s a little slow, and right now, we just want to bring some things back, and it used to be lively. We have stores have different businesses in and around right now we’re working on striving to get those back in here and get people to understand how we’re still here. We’re still the same great little city little town that was here, and we want everybody to know it,” said Coffey.

The next event that Mayor Shuni is planning for Weir is a Christmas Parade.