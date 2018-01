COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Everyone say hello Columbus’s first newborn of the New Year!

Born 7 pounds and 6 ounces, Kaci Latric Hopkins entered the world just after 10 on Monday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.

Miss Kaci is pictured here with her parents Deondrey and Sonya Hopkins of Columbus, alongside nurse Joanna Franks.

Happy New Year Kaci!