TISHOMINGO STATE PARK, Miss. (WCBI) – Freezing temperatures didn’t keep a group of people from enjoying the outdoors at a state park the first day of 2018.

Tishomingo State Park was the site for the area’s “First Day Hike.” That is a nationwide initiative that encourages individuals and families to enjoy state parks by taking organized hikes the first day of the year.

Park employees and volunteers were on hand to help participants and to answer questions about the state park.

Organizers say the event is a great way to start the new year and introduce people to Tishomingo State Park.

” They will enjoy being outdoors , seeing the beautiful park we got, it is a little windy here, several different trails people are going on, they will see the beautiful rocks and formations we have in the park and things, it will be a wonderful day to fellowship and be with people and start out healthy,” said Toney Mobley, with “Friends of Tishomingo State Park.”

This was the sixth year the hike has been held at the park. Afterwards, participants enjoyed black eyed peas, cornbread and other snacks prepared by Friends of the Park.