First day of school rolls around for EMCC students

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI)- It is the first day of school for students at EMCC.

For many of the students it’s their first time to attend college classes and get a feel for college life.

The staff was set up to help the students navigate campus and make sure they are in the right classes.

Tawana Bauer says that they hope to help the students gain all the skills they need to achieve their goals.

“Look at universities within the state and see what is needed to transfer to those universities. So that’s what we do from semester to semester starting out from freshman going into the sophomore year with us. We make sure they are taking those classes needed to transfer onto a university, or they’re prepared and skilled when they leave here to enter that job market,” said Bauer.

It isn’t too late to register for classes. Face-to-face class registration ends Friday, and online class registration ends Tuesday.