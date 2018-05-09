Columbus High holds first ever Academic Signing Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some seniors at Columbus High School celebrate their next chapter with an Academic Signing Day.

Dozens of seniors have decided to expand their knowledge even more.

The seniors have made commitments to colleges across Mississippi and Alabama.

Senior Asjah Bell is heading to Alabama State University on a full ride scholarship.

This is the first year that Columbus High has hosted Academic Signing day, and Bell says it shows others students the sky is the limit.

“It makes me feel special because like, they’ve never done this before and we actually get to show the students here we’re from little ole Columbus, but we get to make out big. We can make it big,” said Bell.

Bell says she plans on being a Business Administration major and she’s thinking about doing a minor in Communication Sciences.