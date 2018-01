COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus play host to the first every Miss Golden Triangle Pageant.

The pageant was hosted by current Miss Mississippi and Mississippi State student, Anne Elizabeth Buys.

The Miss Golden Triangle Pageant is a preliminary pageant for Miss Mississippi.

A dozen young ladies competed at New Hope Middle School.

Our very own Victoria Bailey was one of the judges in Saturday’s contest.

The pageant Saturday wraps up the Mississippi pageant season.