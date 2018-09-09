STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – A magic show, video games, and free concessions were all a part of the first ever Village Youth Summit back to school rally.

The rally was sponsored by the Education Association of East Oktibbeha County.

- Advertisement -

The organization promotes social issues and continuing education for children from Starkville and Oktibbeha County.

Saturday’s rally was held on the former B.L. Moor school campus in East Oktibbeha County.

Education Association member Jacqueline Ellis says they held the rally at B.L. Moor for a reason.

“One thing we are trying to do is resurrect this site as a community center. We’ve just gotten some go ahead that this will happen and we just want to demonstrate the kind of events that we can have here and since we cannot go inside we decided to do it outside,”said Ellis.

Ellis says plans are well underway to make the summit an annual event.