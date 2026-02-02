First February Front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday cold front brings scattered showers throughout the day. Cooler air for the middle of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Wind pulling in from the South will help increase moisture and cloud coverage overnight and into Tuesday. Overnight lows will be cold, in the low to middle 30s.

TUESDAY: A slow moving cold front is expected to work its way into the South. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s, ahead of the passing. Widespread rain will be likely throughout the day. These showers are likely to stay below severe limits. A lot of the rain should clear out of our corner by midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air moves in quickly behind Tuesday’s front. This will keep afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s. It is also expected to be a windy day, gusts up to 20MPH. This will make it feel cooler than actual temperatures read. Lows will drop below freezing again, into the middle 20s.