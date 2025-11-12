First Female African American U S Army Reserve Major General says veterans should be honored throughout the year

Major General Marcia Anderson gave the keynote speech during Tupelo's Veterans Day ceremony

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The first African American female to achieve the rank of Major General in the U S Army Reserve says Americans should take time everyday to honor those who have sacrificed for the nation..

Major General Marcia Anderson spent thirty seven years in the military and was the guest speaker at the Tupelo Veteran’s Day ceremony. Major General Anderson said the United States enjoys its freedoms and prosperity because of the sacrifice made by veterans through the years.

Major General Anderson encourages young people to study the role veterans have played in the nation’s history.

“One of my messages is that every veteran is a story, people may have veterans in their family that they have never sat down and had a conversation with, and I would encourage , especially young people to do that. Because they will learn, it is not just about who you are, there is no I in team when you serve, it is about lending our talents and skills and supporting our national security,” Major General Anderson said.

On Wednesday, a Veterans Resource Fair will be held at the Tupelo Furniture market. It will include a benefits clinic, employment opportunities, along with information on VA claims and support.