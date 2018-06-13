First guilty plea entered in Penn State fraternity death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A former Penn State University fraternity brother entered the first guilty plea in the death of a pledge who was fatally injured after a night of heavy drinking and hazing. The Centre Daily Times reports 21-year-old Ryan Burke pleaded guilty Wednesday to all nine remaining charges he faced, including four misdemeanor counts of hazing.

Twenty-five other defendants face charges in the death of Timothy Piazza. The 19-year-old pledge drank a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered fatal injuries in a series of falls during a party last year. Prosecutors say fraternity members did little or nothing to help him.

Burke was accused of giving Piazza a bottle of vodka at the party. He’ll be sentenced July 31.

Defense attorney Philip Masorti says Burke is “anxious to make amends.”