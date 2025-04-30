First Indian restaurant in a decade set to open in Tupelo

Owners say they appreciate opportunities found only in America

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Whenever Gagan Singh and his family wanted an authentic taste from their native India, they had to travel to Memphis.

“So we decided, hey, we need to get on this,” Gagan said.

Gagan and his Brother Harjit own two convenience stores in Northeast Mississippi.

Now, they are poised to open Namaste, Indian Cuisine.

“It is a greeting, like hello,” Gagan explained.

The Singhs teamed up with Britt Caldwell, who owns Taste and See Consulting and Design, which has helped restaurants such as Loco Taco and Cantina Del Sol come up with a unique look.

They have brought in staff from around the nation and the world for the Tupelo restaurant.

“We have traveled the last couple of years, and we have been up north, south, and traveled internationally too, good staff, trying to bring them here to Tupelo,” said Harjit.

Namaste is located at the old Rib Shack building, across the street from where Target will be built. The Singhs said location is key to any business venture, along with a lot of hard work.

‘America has great opportunities, as long as you are willing to work, it will pay off, eventually, you’ve got to put that hard work into it, most all foreigners have succeeded in America as long as they come here and work hard,” Gagan said.

The Singhs said they are looking forward to bringing a taste of authentic Indian culture to the All America City.

Namaste has a soft opening Thursday but officially opens Monday, May 5.

