First piece comes in for Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Columbus

Barnhart Crane & Rigging

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work continues on repairs to the Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge in Columbus.

Workers from Barnhart Crane and Rigging moved in components to rebuild bridge supports.

Plans are for eight columns to be built for the bridge.

Four on the north side of the bridge and four on the south side of the bridge.

Repair work is running a little behind its original schedule.

When it started back in November, it was expected to be completed by May.

The bridge was damaged by a runaway barge in February 2020.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X