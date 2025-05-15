First responder recognized for his actions during accidental gas release

Plantersville Volunteer Firefighter pulled critically injured worker to safety after incident

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For Dustin Smith, the memories of the morning of March 12 are still fresh.

“Sounds like a jet airplane was crashing into my front yard,” Smith said.

Smith lives on Highway 6 across the street from County Road 660, the spot where an accidental release of natural gas occurred as crews were working on a pipeline.

Smith, who is a volunteer firefighter with Plantersville and also works with Pafford Emergency Services, grabbed his radio and rushed to the scene.

“I get down there and see this guy, he is probably 12 to 14 feet down in a hole, he is bloody. Me, an Atmos guy, dropped an extension ladder down to try and extract the guy from the hole,” Smith said.

The injured worker was too weak to climb out on his own. So, with Atmos workers holding his legs, Smith was lowered, head first, into the hole, and pulled the critically injured worker out so he could get to to paramedics. Two other workers were also injured in the incident.

“They’re still here with us today, and that is all that matters,” Smith said.

Because of his swift actions, Smith was given the Heart and Heritage Lifesavers Award from Woodmen Life.

Chris Sparkman with Woodmen Life said Smith is a great example of the importance of answering the call to serve with a volunteer fire department.

“They need our help, and so we want to, as an organization, to say thank you to them for what they do and the sacrifices they make for our communities,” Sparkman said.

Smith said he is glad he is able to help others, by serving and giving of his time.

“I’m not in it for the money, or the reward, I’m in it because it is right here, that’s just me. Once I was a kid in school I had it in my heart to be a volunteer fireman,” Smith said.

Smith said Pafford has encouraged him to take EMT school. He graduates in August.

Smith plans to stay with Pafford and go into paramedic school once he finishes his EMT courses.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X