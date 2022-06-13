First Responders give tips on how to stay cool for the summer

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The First official day of Summer isn’t until; next week, but the Summer heat is already here.

And if you’re spending any time outdoors, you need to take extra precautions.

It hits you almost as soon as you walk out the door.

It is hot.

Some folks are leaving the air conditioning only if they have to, while others don’t have that luxury.

4 County Electric Construction Foreman, Eric Yarborough says his job requires him to work outside, but he and his crew make sure they stay prepared for what’s to come.

“We start out every morning and put water coolers on every truck and we bring three or four or five trucks on the job and we got plenty of water there and we also got coolers on each truck with Gatorade and propel just something to put the electrolytes back,” said Yarborough.

Yarborough also makes sure to remind his co-workers that even though they may be ok at the moment you don’t want to wait too late.

“When you think you’ve had enough you should get you a little bit more because when you get to the point where you’re thirsty you’ve probably waited a little too long so I just have to stay on them and remind them that when you start cramping up or start feeling anything different or feel like you are getting hot or to that point you should go take a break or get in the shade and drink water water water,” said Yarborough.

And even when you are off the clock it is important to eat the right foods to prepare your body for later.

“You gotta watch your diet as much as you can and try to help yourself and just keep that going and keep your body hydrated because you gotta go back in it to work,” said Yarborough.

Columbus Fire Captain Marco Rodriguez says over the years he has worked his share of heat-related emergencies.

“Some people that work in it every day tend to ignore those activities and sometimes the people that do stuff on the weekends that do projects around the house or landscaping and they tend to ignore those signs and symptoms and we have to keep an eye out on our loved ones when they are doing those projects,” said Rodriguez.

It is also important that you plan accordingly and hydrate days before your outside activity.

“Either go on your cell phone or watch the nightly news and plan accordingly for the week and your activities if they have to be outside that’s fine and just try to do it early morning or the later part of the day. And if you do go outside make sure you’re wearing appropriate clothing,” said Rodriguez.