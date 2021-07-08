TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – First responders are recognized for helping save the life of a Vietnam-era Veteran whose house caught fire.

The Tupelo Fire Department, Tupelo Police Department, Lee County E 9 1 1, and NMCC’s Emergency Services were honored during a ceremony at the Tupelo Police department.

The first responders were dispatched to a fire at the home of Dennis McCullough. He called 9 1 1 during the early morning hours of February 6, 2020, to report a fire in his house.

McCullough was told to stay in his bedroom because his way of escape through his hallway was blocked by the blaze.

Tupelo Firefighter Mike Moody entered McCullough’s room through a window, found him, and was able to get him safely outside.

McCullough helped present plaques of appreciation to those who helped save his life that night.

“I think these guys need a lot of support and help to get things done the right way each time, I think this, glad they’re here for us when we need them,” McCullough said.

“That’s just one part of what was going on on that scene, one guy went in that bedroom to help Mr. McCullough but we had other crews on the other end of the house trying to get the fire out,” said TFD Battalion Chief Bill Wardlaw.

‘Just thankful he’s still here with us and we get to be a part of his day and glad we all worked together as a team to get him the help he needed,” said E 9 1 1 Operator Chasity Barkley.

McCullough spent months recovering from his injuries. His dog, Flint, was also rescued from the fire.