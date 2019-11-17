First responders in Oxford hoop for a cause

OXFORD Miss. (WCBI)- If you love the game of basketball, you’ll love this.

People living in Oxford and some local first responders put their hoops skills to the test, all to raise money for those battling cancer.

Balling for a cause. Both the Lafayette Count Fire Dpt. and Oxford Fire, along with OPD teamed up to do one thing, raise money for local cancer patients.

Teams of three hit the court for Baskets for Baptist.

“Its local people right here in this community helping help others in this community,” said organizer Sammie Woodall.

The Lafayette Oxford University first responders have put on this charity event for the last five years, usually with a ping-pong tournament, but coordinator Sammie Woodall decided he wanted to shoot hoops for this years fundraiser.

“We wanted to switch it up a little bit. We wanted to see some skills. Give people the opportunity to give to a charity using their skills and things that they like to do.”

Lee Mitchell is a fireman with the Lafayette Fire Department. For him, the battle on the court is personal.

“I thought this would be an awesome idea because my family faces cancer. So I am playing for one, to get in shape, stay healthy, and try to avoid cancer myself,” said Mitchell.

The games prove to cancer patients they’re not alone in their fight. OPD officer Jeremiah Brown says he’s proud of the turnout.

“It’s ecstatic really. It’s a Sunday. People go to church they have jobs, but a lot of people showed up today,” said Brown.

Woodall says he puts on this fundraiser because it is something that is dear to his heart.

“To tell you the truth, its a passion. It’s really hard to get it going and get everything together, but once you hear the stories, hear the cancer survivors stories it relights your passion every time,” said Woodall.

All the proceeds go directly to Baptist Medical Cancer Center patients.