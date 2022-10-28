First Responders tell their thoughts for National First Responders Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October 28th is National First Responders Day and most first responders don’t do the job for the recognition. They do appreciate having a day that honors them.

In communities large and small they are the ones you call for help.

And whether they are full-time or volunteers, First Responders are out there working hard to save lives and keep us safe.

Winston County Fire Coordinator Jody Garrard, says day or night firefighters are there simply because they love their community.

“I think first because they are a part of that community, and they want to give back and the community relies on them and that’s their main reason. Just a simple thanks after we get a call is rewarding enough for them,” said Garrard.

After 15 years of experiencing disasters and tragedies, Garrard says it can be a challenge but he remembers why they do it.

“A lot of times these firemen see devastating calls that they take back with them to their houses and they deal with that in different ways, and if they need to sit down and talk after that they can come to do that because they can see some pretty graphic calls. It can be rough at times but rewarding at others,” said Garrard.

And it’s also important to remember those who answer those calls, making sure that Emergency responders know where to go.

911 dispatcher Sierra Kent says sometimes her paycheck does not reflect her time but it’s her compassion that keeps her going.

“To be a dispatcher you have to have a genuine love and care for your community because the pay isn’t always what you think it should be,” said Kent.

And Kent says as long as the person on the phone is safe that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

“The job is really rewarding when you know you have done everything that you can, and you’ve helped someone else in their time of need,” said Kent.

According to the CDC, 97 firefighters and 155 police officers die each year in the line of duty.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter