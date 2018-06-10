First Time Competitor Takes Top Title At Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Contest

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was the first time 19 year old Nick Perkins competed in the Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition, and he won the grand prize.

Perkins, who is from Tickfaw Louisiana, came out first in a field of 17 contestants for the contest. Perkins says he has been a longtime fan of Elvis Presley, and for him, the music is personal.

“Elvis for me is much more than just a song, I lost my brother a couple of years ago and Elvis just reached down and grabbed me and it has always been something that I”ve felt in my heart,” Perkins said.

Perkins will represent Tupelo in August at the Ultimate ELvis Tribute Artist competition at Graceland.