First week of Spring yields warmer weather and chance for severe storms

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will continue to climb into the middle part of the week, reaching around 80 by this coming Thursday. A cold front Friday will knock afternoon temperatures into the low 70s in addition to bringing a potential severe weather threat to the region. At this point, details on exact impacts and timing are uncertain, although all hazard types including tornadoes, strong winds, hail, and flooding are on the table at this point. We will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves.