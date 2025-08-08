First West Nile death reported for this year by state health leaders

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State health leaders are reporting the first West Nile Virus death this year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said the person died in Washington County.

MSDH did not release the person’s age and gender.

Ten cases of West Nile have been reported in the state this year, including one case in Monroe County and one case in Lee County.

The virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

MSDH warns that you should take steps to protect yourself, including staying indoors between dusk and dawn, using mosquito repellent, and wearing clothing that covers your body.

