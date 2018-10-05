Fitz a hit for Make-A-Wish

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – Ethan Marsh is a huge Mississippi State fan and he met his favorite quarterback today.

Nick Fitzgerald was there as little Ethan found out he would be going to Disney World.

Ethan has never been to the most magical place on Earth.

He’s had heart surgeries, kidney problems and is autistic.

The Heritage Academy senior class project this year is to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Seniors have collected money from the community to help make today’s wish possible.

Those there to celebrate with Ethan, are amazed by the little boy’s courage.

The Heritage senior class will continue to collect donations for their project. If you want to help them reach their goal you can donate by sending checks toi the following address

Heritage Academy

625 Magnolia Lane

Columbus, MS 39705

Memo: Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish serves more than 60 counties in Mississippi and nearly two hundred kids are on the waiting list for their wish.