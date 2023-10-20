Five arrests have been made in a fight in front of Starkville High School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Five arrests have been made in a fight on Yellow Jacket Drive in front of Starkville High School on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Ciara Bell (18), D’Zel Dickerson (18), Lacandria Elliot (38), and two juveniles, all of Starkville,

were charged with fighting.

Two more individuals, one adult and one juvenile have outstanding fighting warrants.

The investigation did not uncover any credible threats on social media.

If you have information about this or any other incident, please contact the

Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at

800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on our website. Crime

Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

