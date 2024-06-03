Five Bulldogs named to Charlottesville All-Regional Team

Photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State had five players named to the Charlottesville All-Regional team. The Bulldogs’ season came to a close Sunday night in an elimination game versus No. 12 Virginia, falling 9-2 to the Cavaliers.

MSU went 2-2 in the regional — defeating St. John’s twice and losing to Virginia twice.

Here are the Bulldogs that made the all-regional team: