Five Bulldogs named to Charlottesville All-Regional Team
Photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Mississippi State had five players named to the Charlottesville All-Regional team. The Bulldogs’ season came to a close Sunday night in an elimination game versus No. 12 Virginia, falling 9-2 to the Cavaliers.
MSU went 2-2 in the regional — defeating St. John’s twice and losing to Virginia twice.
Here are the Bulldogs that made the all-regional team:
- Right fielder Dakota Jordan (10-19, three home runs)
- First baseman Hunter Hines (7-16)
- Shortstop David Mershon (8-15)
- Left fielder Bryce Chance (6-17)
- Pitcher Khal Stephen (8.0 IP, 10 Ks, 0 BB)