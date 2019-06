TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what it looked like late afternoon on I-22 in Tupelo.

A five-car accident may have been a chain reaction.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Tupelo police worked to clear the scene on I-22.

They are still investigating how the accident happened.

Traffic was backed up for miles, with many drivers being diverted to other routes.