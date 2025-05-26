Five people arrested for alleged shoplifting in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several people are facing charges for taking things that don’t belong to them.
Amory Police made five arrests for alleged shoplifting.
Roshelle Murray, Vincent Tyrone Dismukes, and Earnest Terell Talley – all from Columbus – were arrested for shoplifting over $1,000.
Christopher Spencer of Columbus and Rodney Dale King of Nettleton were arrested for shoplifting over $500.
Murray, Dismukes, and Spencer were released on a $10,000 bond.
King was released on a $7,500 bond.
Talley’s bond was also set at $10,000, and he remains in the Monroe County Adult Detention Center.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis and Justice Court Sarah Stevens presided over the cases.