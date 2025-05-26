Five people arrested for alleged shoplifting in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several people are facing charges for taking things that don’t belong to them.

Amory Police made five arrests for alleged shoplifting.

Roshelle Murray, Vincent Tyrone Dismukes, and Earnest Terell Talley – all from Columbus – were arrested for shoplifting over $1,000.

Christopher Spencer of Columbus and Rodney Dale King of Nettleton were arrested for shoplifting over $500.

Murray, Dismukes, and Spencer were released on a $10,000 bond.

King was released on a $7,500 bond.

Talley’s bond was also set at $10,000, and he remains in the Monroe County Adult Detention Center.

Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis and Justice Court Sarah Stevens presided over the cases.

