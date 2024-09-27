Five people arrested in connection with felony drug possession

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Five people are facing charges after Tupelo police and drug agents searched a home.

Officers and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit searched a house on Crabapple Drive on September 24.

They found and seized felony amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

Investigators have arrested five people in connection with the case.

23-year-old Amber Pope and 26-year-old Andelyn Wheelington were charged with possession of heroin. 18-year-old Tyra Rogers was charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of methamphetamine. All three were inside the home at the time of the search.

Shortly afterwards, investigators arrested the two other suspects.

31-year-old Arrington Dancy and 29-year-old Jaquette Simmons were charged with charged with trafficking of heroin, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone. Simmons was also charged with human trafficking.

A judge ordered Dancy and Simmons to be held without bond.

Bond for Rogers bond was set at $25,000. Bond for Pope and Wheelington was set at $5,000 .

