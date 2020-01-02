Flash Flooding Prompts Road Closures

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Heavy rainfall through the day on Thursday has caused flooding issues on some area roadways.

Gatlin Road, Alomar Road, and Hodges-Shelton Drive are reportedly closed due to water covering the roadway. Viewers have also reported water covering Oswalt Road in New Hope and Highway 50 in Steens.

Nearly 4 inches of rainfall was officially recorded at the Columbus Air Force Base on Thursday, with another 1 to 2 inches possible in the next 24 hours.

It only takes twelve inches of moving water to sweep a car off the road. WCBI’s team of meteorologists reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roadways.

Photo courtesy Katie McKellar