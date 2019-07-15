Flight instructor killed, student injured in helicopter crash

By
CBS News
-
0

Buttigieg: White Americans “can’t be defensive” when talking about race

In an exclusive interview with CBS News, the 2020 Democrat said he worries the “American project” will unravel unless racial inequity is addressed

- Advertisement -

1H ago

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Candidates reveal fundraising totals

Presidential candidates have a midnight deadline to file their second quarter fundraising totals with the Federal Election Commission

2H ago

Trump’s history of inflaming racial tensions

President Trump is facing backlash for a racist tweet about four members of Congress

3H ago

$5 billion fine reported for Facebook data-privacy violations

Facebook had allowed Trump vendor Cambridge Analytica to collect data from millions of users without their knowledge

4H ago

Congresswomen call Trump’s “blatantly racist attack” a distraction

Over the weekend, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley were the targets of racist remarks by the president

3H ago

Report a Typo
SHARE