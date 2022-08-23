Flood watches issued as storms pile on the rain

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Showers and storms will continue to drench the region for the next few days. Highs stay in the low 80s during this time, while drying conditions starting Friday allow for afternoon temperatures to warm back into the 90s.

TUESDAY: Storms concentrate mostly in the southern half of our viewing area as the potential for flooding increases Tuesday. Saturation of the ground from Monday’s rain event means that the potential for localized flash flooding is greater for areas that receive more than a few inches of rain. Highs top out around 80 during the day while overnight lows bottom out around 70.