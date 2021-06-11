Flood water has covered roads and lead people to evacuate their homes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Flooding has continually been an issue for areas across north Mississippi. With rain in the forecast for the next couple of days, and the barge being loose at the Steens Lock and Dam, people on lower surface homes have had to find ways around their normal day. The flood caught some by surprise while others were prepared.

“We built high because we knew this could happen and we’re not even in it yet we’re still building on it we built from where the previous flood marks were so that hopefully, we won’t ever have to experience it inside the house,” said Lowndes County citizen Sarah Barefield.

Barefield said although they haven’t completely moved into their home along the Tombigbee River; they still had to move several items so they wouldn’t have to deal with the consequences later.

“We had a few things stored on the bottom level that we had to move up to the pore so it wouldn’t get flooded like some of the doors we’ve got, the vinal, we’ve got our tractor over here that we’ve moved up higher and a lot of people are moving onto other people’s property,” said Barefield.

Streets like Humphries cove, Alimar road, and Officers lake road are closed off as cars aren’t able to drive through.

Lowndes County EMA director Cindy Lawerence said the Luxapallia is expected to crest over the next couple of days and it could cause more people to evacuate.

“The Luxapallia should crest tomorrow morning and we are expecting that to affect some people in low line areas People that are experiencing any flooding in their homes can always call emergency management. If we get to a point where we need to open up a shelter we can open up a shelter for those residents who need a place to go,” said Lawerence.

If anyone is experiencing rising water you’re encouraged to call your local EMA office before it gets into their home.