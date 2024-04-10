Flooding covers Calhoun City High School baseball field

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A number of areas dealt with flooding rains, including Calhoun City, as damage was reported across the state from storms.

Calhoun City Mayor Marshall Coleman sent us this video.

You can see the Calhoun City High School baseball field saw a deluge of rain, leaving it covered.

Nearby streets were also closed.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says preliminary reports show one person died in Scott County. 45 homes were damaged.

One person was injured in Grenda County. Damage was also reported in Hinds, Marshall, Warren, and Yazoo Counties. Those numbers are expected to increase.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X