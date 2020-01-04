Sunny skies will continue through the day on Sunday, but clouds will start to build in on Monday. We’ll have the chance for a few light showers overnight Monday, but our next big weather-maker will move into the area later this week.

FLOODING UPDATE: Many rivers and creeks are continuing to slowly rise today as runoff filters into the waterways. Crests are expected in most areas later this evening and water should start to slowly recede after that. All floodwater should have ample time to fully recede before the potential for more rain later in the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with temperatures falling to the freezing mark in many areas. A calm and quiet night.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine through the day with temperatures approaching 60 by the afternoon. All in all it will be a perfect day.

MONDAY: Clouds will slowly filter in through the day, but we’ll remain dry with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers will move into the area after sunset Monday and into the very early morning hours of Tuesday. No storms are expected, this will just be some light rain.

TUESDAY: Aside from a few early morning sprinkles, much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We’ll be dry and sunny on Wednesday, but clouds will increase on Thursday as another system approaches the area. Highs will be in the mid 50s with morning lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Another system will bring the chance for more rainfall and possibly a few storms through the day on Friday. Some models have the rain continuing into Saturday while others don’t. It’s a bit too far out to pin down specifics, but we’ll keep an eye on things. As of now, plan on rain for Friday and Saturday.

