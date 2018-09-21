Flooding Still a Problem in The Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WCBI) – Florence is long gone, but flooding is a serious concern still in much of the Carolinas.

The North Carolina Emergency Management officials reports 4700 people had to be rescued from high waters over the last week, while hundreds more were stranded, and thousands of homes remain inaccessible.

In Wilmington, the Cape Fear River crested while Florence moved inland. It’s expected to crest again as more than 8 trillion gallons of water flow towards the Atlantic, flooding parts of Downtown Wilmington yet again.

Many major roads in the area remain closed, including Interstate 40 and 95, and US highways 17, 117 and 421 are also flooded out. Other roads and bridges remain flooded and damaged. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates it will be October before just the main roads can be opened back up into Wilmington.