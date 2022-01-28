Floral shops are feeling the pinch as their busiest season approaches

If you haven't put in an order for your Valentine, now is the time

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Count Valentine’s Day as another victim of nationwide supply chain issues.

And that could mean trouble for the last-minute shoppers.

Options for your sweetheart may be slim.

“We have been receiving some orders, the earlier the better because we’re on a bit of a flower shortage. We’re having trouble getting different things,” said owner Loretta Shelton.

Shelton has operated The Flower Girl for 8 years, but Pandemic-related supply chain issues are causing a thorny problem.

“Prices have increased have dozen on roses about $20 a dozen from last year,” said Shelton.

Yep…you heard that correctly. If you do the math, that’s an extra $1.67 per rose!

” We have to share the inflation but we can’t absorb it, we’ve tried everything we know to keep it as low as we can. Growers are in South America and they’ve just shut down their whole operations you know that grow the flowers and put us really behind,” said Shelton.

Shelton says, there was a shortage of merchandise during Christmas. Now shelves and vases are filling back up.

But the inventory and materials have come at a cost.

“Shipping prices have tripled on products, everything from basics of oasis-like the foam we make arrangements in, to the wire. The prices were just going up and up. Right now, we’ve got a good bit coming in. Just earlier is better, you’re going to get what you want,” said Shelton.

Shelton says The Flower Girl also offers delivery services.