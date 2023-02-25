Florida felony warrants land Columbus crawfish cook in hot water

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The owner of a Lowndes County crawfish stand finds himself in some hot water.

Lowndes County deputies arrested Edward Lawrence Kidd Thursday on felony warrants out of Florida.

Kidd, the owner of Kidd’s Crawfish, is wanted for Felony Cyber Stalking and Felony False Reporting to Child Protection Services in Bay County.

It’s not Kidd’s first trip to the Lowndes County Jail. He was convicted of Uttering Forgery in Lowndes County in 2015 and Statutory Rape in 2016. He also has a long list of other prior arrests in the county.

He will be extradited to Florida to face his most recent charges there.