Florida man to make appearance in Columbus court for sex crime charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Florida man will make an appearance in a Columbus courtroom this week.
21-year-old Rylee Williams was charged with sexual battery and statutory rape of a minor.
Columbus police said he was extradited to the city last week.
Bond for Williams was set at $75,000.
No information about the case was released.
A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.
