Florida man to make appearance in Columbus court for sex crime charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Florida man will make an appearance in a Columbus courtroom this week.

21-year-old Rylee Williams was charged with sexual battery and statutory rape of a minor.

Columbus police said he was extradited to the city last week.

Bond for Williams was set at $75,000.

No information about the case was released.

A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.

