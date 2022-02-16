Florists say they stay busy even after Valentine’s Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Valentine’s Day is over but a florist’s job is never done

In the days after Valentine’s Day, it’s not unusual to see bare shelves at your local florist.

Even though the rush is over, Wanda Baldwin at Noweta’s Green Thumb in Columbus says there’s still plenty of work to do.

“We have a steady business always because there’s all kind of occasions to send flowers for. They send flowers for illness, birthday, anniversary, somebody’s had a death, that type thing we are a very busy shop,” said Baldwin.

Monti King owns Flowers by the Bunch. She says between a busy Valentine’s Day and recent supply chain issues, don’t be surprised if you don’t see the exact type of flowers you’re looking for.

“This year was a little hard because of COVID the production of flowers is still very hard. We’re having issues with receiving the right colors and receiving the right flowers I tell my brides upfront I can do this style but I can’t guarantee these flowers because I can only guarantee what I can get and you can’t guarantee it so I’ll give you your style and we’ll make it as beautiful as possible,” said King

King wants customers to know, that even though they may be low on supply, the quality will always be high.

“Everything goes through a process of taking care of the flowers and making sure that they’re well taken care of. Absolutely we’re going to throw some flowers away but we have to make sure that they’re at the top of the top cause we want you to receive the freshest flowers that you possibly can,” said King.

Mother’s Day is the next busiest holiday and it would be better to order your flowers as early as possible.