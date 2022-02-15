Florists Valentines Day success coupled with supply chain issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The NFL’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals was just one day before Valentines’ Day.

That Makes Monday the Super Bowl for florists everywhere.

The owner of Petal Pushers, Scott Reed says the holiday is unpredictable but business has been better than expected.

However, Reed says today’s success is mixed in with some supply chain issues.

“A lot of our flowers fly into Miami and other places in South Florida, then they’re brought up this way by truck,” says Reed. “So there’s definitely been some transportation issues -we’ve gotten everything it’s just been a couple of days later than we thought we would get it.”

Reed encourages everyone to shop local on days like today because of the positive economic impacts it makes on the community.