Flu and COVID-19 update in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second child death caused by flu during the 2021-2022 flu season.

Although flu transmission is low throughout the state, the department of health encourages children and adults to get their flu vaccine.

In the COVID arena, positive cases have declined over a three-day stretch from February 18th to February 21st.

MSDH reports 1,868 new cases and 22 deaths during that time period.

Hospitalizations have dropped significantly.

There is a reported 630 hospitalizations on February 18th compared to over 15 hundred hospitalizations on January 28th.

Over 1.5 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated.