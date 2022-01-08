Flu, COVID-19, or both? Flurona hits Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A deep breathe. A temperature check.

At Allegro Family Health Pharmacy, pharmacists are seeing patients that are diagnosed positive with both flu and COVID-19.

Amy Bogue, Allegro Family Health President says that the symptoms are very similar.

“Both flu and covid are having similar symptoms but we’re seeing a distinct difference with omicron that you have more sinus issue with covid and then flu is your typical body aches, fever, chills. The headache has been a new symptom of the omicron as well,” said Amy Bogue, Allegro Family Health President.

And then there’s the double whammy. It’s called Flurona.

“When you combine them together you’re just going to feel bad and just expect to feel bad for the next couple of days you may be in the bed with chills and fever and your just not going to feel well but you got to stay hydrated and take those vitamins,” said Bogue.

Both viruses are very contagious and spread easily.

But there are ways to limit the risk.

“Wash your hands is key so if someone sneezes on something and you touch and then you wipe something on your hand then that is how you contract viruses,” said Bogue.

Doctors also say vitamins are a good way to stay healthy and drink water as much as possible.