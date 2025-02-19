Flu numbers remain high across the state of Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu numbers remain high in Mississippi but have lowered.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the latest numbers show a 7.9% rate of patients at medical facilities with flu-like symptoms.

It was 9.1% last week.

The Delta region of the state is showing the highest numbers.

Most of the people with the symptoms range in age five to 24.

You can get tested and treated at your County Health Department for those 13-years-old and up.

