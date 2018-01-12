Flu Outbreak Worsening in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -Alabama hospitals are filling up with patients, because of a worsening influenza outbreak.

The acting state health officer, Scott Harris, says hospitals in nearly one-third of Alabama’s counties, are at 90 percent of their patient capacity, and some are full.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB) is rescheduling non-emergency elective operations, to help free up bed space, and it’s asking visitors to stay away to prevent spreading the flu.

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a flu emergency, that gives hospitals some leeway, in following their care plans.

A large private school in metro Birmingham, Briarwood Christian, canceled classes on Friday, because of a large number of sick students, and employees.

State health officials say widespread flu cases are being reported in Alabama, but the illness hasn’t reached the level of a pandemic.