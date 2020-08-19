Flu season rapidly approaching amid COVID19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Coronavirus has posed several challenges for health officials in recent months.

And with the flu season just around the corner, getting a flu shot this year is highly recommended.

- Advertisement -

“You have to remember that the Influenza virus which is the one that causes flu, mutates or changes very rapidly and that’s why we have a different shot every year,” said Dr. James Woodard of Allegro Family Clinic in Columbus. “So it is very important, I think to get a flu shot each year.”

Woodard said people need to keep doing what health experts have been preaching since the pandemic began.

“I think the main thing is to continue what we’ve been doing as far as wearing masks the social distancing and the handwashing. I think those are pretty uniform for both illnesses,” added Woodard.

But with COVID19 in full bloom, will there be a change in how you get a flu shot?

“The flu shot availability is probably going to be the same as it has been,” said Woodard. “You know a lot of pharmacies drug stores, certainly offices hospitals. The hospital has a big Saturday usually in October when they administer a lot of flu vaccines. so I think that should be the same.”

To learn more about the flu, click here.