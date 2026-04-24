Flywheel Festival underway at Joe Brigance Park in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular spring time festival is underway in Houston that showcases American ingenuity and this year is also kicking off celebrations for the nation’s 250th birthday.

The Spring Flywheel Festival takes place at Joe Brigance Park. There are tractors on display, along with flywheels of all sizes. Vendors are also on site selling food, arts and crafts along with antiques and other items.

This year the festival is also helping usher in the city’s celebrations for the nation’s 250th birthday. A patriotic mural was unveiled outside of the Chickasaw County Heritage Museum.

And renovations have taken place inside the museum, giving more space for exhibits. There is also an interactive display focusing on the relationship the Chickasaws had with the United States after the Revolutionary War.

QR codes allow visitors to hear how Chickasaw Chief Piomingo worked with the nation’s first President, George Washington, as the nation was in its infancy, along with other historical milestones.

Watch WCBI News at 6 to learn more about Houston’s Flywheel Festival.

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