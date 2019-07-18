Folks speak out on what they’re looking for ahead of primary elections

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- We’re just under three weeks away from the primary elections.

Dozens of folks in Caledonia met a variety of candidates hoping to win a spot in office.

With elections just around the corner the town of Caledonia held a forum giving candidates a chance to hear from the people.

Mayor Mitch Wiggins says he’s happy to be able to let the people voices be heard.

“It’s very good that they’ll be able to hear the candidates, see them face-to-face, and have the opportunity to submit their own questions in a town hall style format,” said Mayor Wiggins.

Each candidate had three minutes to talk about why they’re running and the issues they want to tackle. Walt Willis says he just wants somebody who will be like Honest Abe Lincoln.

“Well we’re looking for a candidate, we want candidates that will serve the people in the honest way,” said Willis.

Others, like Don Keltner, showed up in hopes of making a decision on who to vote for come August 6th.

“It’s a way of hearing where they are on different positions and it will help me make up my mind on which one I’m going to vote for,” said Keltner.

The primaries are August 6th.