Food Friday | Mississippi State Fair Biscuits

“Chef” Meteorologist Jacob Dickey is in this morning and has a recipe he’s been working to perfect! It’s modeled after the Mississippi State Fair Biscuits you can get at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce Biscuit Booth in the fall!

Ingredients (makes 6-8 medium sized biscuits or 10-12 small biscuits):

2 cups – Self-Rising Flour (Kroger)

1 medium egg-size dollop of Crisco, plus extra for the pan

Whole Fat Buttermilk

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425°.

2. Using a sifter, sift your 2 cups of flour into a large bowl.

3. Scoop a medium egg-sized dollop of Crisco into your flour. Mix the Crisco in with your fingers until it’s evenly distributed and you can’t tell you added it in. You’ll want it to look like a pile of flour more than anything.

4. Make a bowl in your flour. Pour buttermilk to fill up the bowl. You’ll be okay not adding enough in as you’ll likely add some more later.

5. Mix in the flour mixture and buttermilk together with your hands. You’ll be looking for your dough to be the perfect consistency, not wet and sticky, but not dry and powdery. It’s likely you’ll have to add in extra buttermilk slowly to reach the desired consistency.

6. Put your dough on a floured counter-top. Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough until it’s about 1-2 inches thick. Use a wide-mouth mason jar or a vegetable tin can to cut your biscuits.

7. Wipe some Crisco on the bottom of your pan to grease it. Add your biscuits on the pan spaced close together. Place in the oven and bake for 10-20 minutes, or until the tops are beginning to turn golden brown.

Serve:

1. Serve with syrup, jam, butter, gravy or any other toppings you want. These biscuits are versatile and can be used as sandwiches, dinner sides, breakfast or for quick on the go!

Tips:

1. It’s important to not work your dough too much. Be light with your mixing motions with your hand, and try to avoid pressing down too hard on the dough.

2. Serve your biscuits hot for the freshest effect. You can reheat them in the microwave on low power with a microwave safe container filled with water set next to the biscuits.