Food Network dubs biscuits as Mississippi’s ‘must try’ food

The only thing more diverse than the people of America is by far the food.

From the Atlantic, across the Great Plains and on to the Pacific, the way we cook, present and eat our food differs greatly.

Southerners know this especially.

Food Network recently trekked across this great nation and came up with a list of the ‘Most Iconic Food’ for each of the 50 states.

Around the deep south they came up with the following:

Mississippi – Biscuits

Alabama – White Barbecue Sauce and Chicken

Tennessee – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Louisiana – Beignets

Arkansas – Fried Pickles

