Food Truck Friday rolls into Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be rainy, but that didn’t put a damper on appetites in Starkville today.

Dozens made their way downtown for the first-ever “Food Truck Friday.”

- Advertisement -

Four different vendors were set up along Main Street, serving everything from hot dogs to barbeque Nachos.

Vendors said before Starkville allowed food trucks, they were traveling hundreds of miles for events like this.

“They’ve been doing Food Truck Friday in Jackson and places like Memphis for a long time, but they’re finally catching up here. It was great. Me and my dad were excited to come down here and be a part of it, especially for the very first one,” said Gary Howard III, with Small Town Hot Dogs.

“It just opened up more opportunities to come to North Mississippi and try to get more business… Offer something to the Starkville and Columbus area that they don’t have,” said Jarrod Gillepsie with Southern StrEATS.

Food Truck Friday was sponsored by the Starkville Partnership.