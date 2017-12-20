Food Truck Talks

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Food truck operators had a chance to voice their opinions and concerns about possible regulations Tupelo council may or may not put in place.

The City is considering adopting regulations and guidelines for mobile food vendors.

The meeting at Tupelo city hall allowed food truck owners to talk with council members about possible regulations.

Food truck operators say they want to work with the city and make sure everything is on a level playing field .

“It definitely seems fair for everyone involved, especially that they wanted to pull us in and get our input, and I think that more than anything it will make it difficult for people to come in later on, people just trying to squeeze by and barely meet the regulations,” said John Dill, who owns the “Brunch Box” Food Truck.

A public hearing for restaurant owners will be held in January, to get their input on any possible food truck ordinance.