Foot Chase Leads To Drug Arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A foot chase through the woods leads to a drug arrest in Clay County.
38-year-old Timothy Gillespie is accused of leading deputies on a short car chase before bailing on foot.
Last Saturday, the West Point resident was arrested in a wooded area near CC Line Road in Una.
According to Sheriff Eddie Scott, deputies found Spice and a gram of crack cocaine on the suspect.
Gillespie is charged with Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Fleeing Arrest, DUI 1st, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
He’s also has a hold for a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.