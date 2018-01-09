Foot Chase Leads To Drug Arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A foot chase through the woods leads to a drug arrest in Clay County.

38-year-old Timothy Gillespie is accused of leading deputies on a short car chase before bailing on foot.

Last Saturday, the West Point resident was arrested in a wooded area near CC Line Road in Una.

According to Sheriff Eddie Scott, deputies found Spice and a gram of crack cocaine on the suspect.

Gillespie is charged with Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Fleeing Arrest, DUI 1st, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He’s also has a hold for a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.